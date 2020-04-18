On Saturday morning, the Baltimore Ravens added another former college football star to its growing list of defensive talent.

Earlier this offseason, the Ravens traded for star pass rusher Calais Campbell. That trade came just a few months after the team landed star corner Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade.

This offseason, Baltimore also added former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. The Ravens boast one of the best defensive units in the NFL, but they weren’t done there.

This morning, Baltimore landed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan. The team reportedly signed the former Packers linebacker to a one-year “prove-it” deal.

The #Ravens have agreed to a one-year with LB Jake Ryan, pending a physical, source said. A #Jaguars LB last year, Ryan was a consistent starter with the #Packers before that. Some depth before the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2020

Ryan spent the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He battled through injuries for much of the season.

After a standout collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines, the Packers selected Ryan in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

He spent four seasons with the Packers before suffering a torn ACL in the his final season with the team. After missing the 2018 season with the injury, he signed with the Jaguars.

Now he’s joining one of the most stacked defensive units in the NFL. The Ravens should be right in the thick of the AFC playoff race once again.