Former General Manager: Lamar Jackson Will Become Highest-Paid Player In NFL History

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Will the Baltimore Ravens sign Lamar Jackson to a contract extension? That's one of the hot topics in the NFL this week.

During this Friday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum revealed his prediction for Jackson's negotiations with the Ravens.

Tannenbaum ultimately believes the Ravens will make Jackson the richest quarterback in NFL history.

"Lamar Jackson is going to be the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL by opening day," Tannenbaum said. "This one's easy, guys. He should be, he's earned it, he deserves it."

While it's certainly possible Baltimore makes Jackson the highest-paid player in the league, ESPN's Jeff Darlington said there's a chance the former MVP enters this season without a new deal.

"Lamar Jackson is a different dude, and he is not afraid to go into this season and play this season without a new contract," Darlington said. "I know that sounds wild, but Lamar is willing to do it."

Jackson, 25, has been sensational since entering the NFL in 2018. With the quarterback market at an all-time high, the Ravens will need to break the bank in order to keep him.