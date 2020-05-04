The Spun

Former Michigan Lineman Comments On Playing With JK Dobbins In NFL

J.K. Dobbins runs away from a Michigan defender.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a first down during as Daxton Hill #30 of the Michigan Wolverines gives chase during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Once opponents in The Game, ex-Ohio State RB JK Dobbins and ex-Michigan guard Ben Bredeson are now teammates on the Baltimore Ravens. And Bredeson couldn’t be happier.

In a recent interview with the Ravens, Bredeson revealed that he got tired of hearing Dobbins’ name called whenever he scored or made a big play against the Wolverines during the game. As a result, he’s happy to be blocking for him.

“Listen, whenever we played them I just heard the name ‘JK Dobbins’ on the loudspeaker over and over again,” Bredeson said. “I’m happy I’m going to be blocking for him now because he’s done enough damage against me.”

The Ravens drafted Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. They took Bredeson 143rd overall with a fourth-round compensatory pick.

Dobbins had not trouble at all tearing the Michigan defense to shreds during his three years at Ohio State. In three editions of The Game, Dobbins rushed for over 350 yards and five touchdowns – all in wins.

But Dobbins won’t be the only Buckeye Bredeson played joining the team as a rookie. Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison will be there too after going 98th overall to Baltimore in the third.

Bredeson might as well get used to living under the same roof as his former rivals.

