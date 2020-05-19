Former NFL Pro Bowler Has Lost 60 Pounds Since Retiring

We’ve seen several instances recently of offensive linemen losing a noticeable amount of weight after retiring. Marshal Yanda is the latest example of this trend.

The eight-time Pro Bowler retired in March after 13 NFL seasons, all with the Baltimore Ravens. Yanda’s NFL.com profile lists him as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 305 pounds, and he told ESPN he actually played at 312 last year.

Recently, the seven-time All-Pro selection unveiled a startling new physique. In just a few months, Yanda has shed more than 60 pounds, weighing in at 245.

“There are two words: It’s the ‘want to,’” Yanda told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “If you want to do it, you’ll do it. It’s how bad you want to. People want to talk about it, but at the end of the day, do you really want to? That’s important.”

While Yanda used to eat 6,000 calories a day as an NFL lineman, he’s down to only 2,200 now. He also rides a stationary bike for 45 minutes a day and goes on four-mile walks with his family five days a week.

CRAZY weight loss from Marshal Yanda From: https://t.co/Ilstpv0B94 pic.twitter.com/VGYyX3Z8dj — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) May 16, 2020

Oh yeah, he also shaved his trademark beard. Those two pictures side-by-side are an insane juxtaposition. They don’t even look like the same person.

Yanda joins his former teammate Matt Birk, Joe Thomas, Luke Petitgout, Alan Faneca and others as offensive linemen who have shed their immense bulk after retiring.

Hats off to him for doing so.