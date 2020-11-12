Former Ravens Player Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson Critics

Despite boasting the AFC’s fourth-best record, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has come back down to earth following his historic 2019 MVP campaign. Unfortunately for him, some recent struggles have led to a resurgence in critics.

One narrative taking hold is that Cardinals starting QB Kyler Murray, in his second year, is on pace for a better season than Jackson had in 2019 – and may now be the better player. But one former Ravens player doesn’t want to hear that.

On Thursday, former Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb came out strongly in support of the Ravens QB. Taking to Twitter, he denounced anyone saying that Murray is better than Jackson.

“They say Kyla Murray better than Lamar Jackson! Shut the Fup!!!” Webb wrote. “#TheLiesTold”

Jackson is currently on pace for just over 3,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While solid numbers, that would be a pretty far cry from the 36 TDs and only six picks he had last year. On the ground he’s on pace for just under 1,000 yards and six touchdowns – also lower than last year.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray has 16 passing touchdowns and is completing 68-percent of his passes. He’s currently more accurate than Jackson and is on pace to be sacked only 20 times this year after being sacked a league-high 48 times in 2019.

There are all kinds of debates we can have on which of the two former Heisman winners is better right now.

But in terms of what they’ve done already, Lamar Jackson has Kyler Murray beat. Until Kyler can break the kinds of records Jackson has, the argument doesn’t hold up all that well.