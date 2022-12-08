'Heated' Debate In Ravens Locker Room On Thursday
A heated discussion took place in the Ravens' locker room. However, it's not the kind of debate you thought would go down in the middle of an NFL season.
ESPN's Jamison Hensley said a few players in Baltimore's locker room debated who would win between 100 humans and one gorilla.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a great comment on this heated discussion.
"All I know is, if we can be the gorillas and the Steelers can be the humans, I think we got a good chance on Sunday," Humphrey said.
The Ravens have a pivotal game coming up against the Steelers. If they want to remain in first place in the AFC North, they'll need to win this Sunday.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, they'll most likely be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
As for the debate over who wins a fight between 100 humans versus one gorilla, it sounds like that will remain unresolved in the locker room.