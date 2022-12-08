'Heated' Debate In Ravens Locker Room On Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #24 and teammate Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens react after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

A heated discussion took place in the Ravens' locker room. However, it's not the kind of debate you thought would go down in the middle of an NFL season.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley said a few players in Baltimore's locker room debated who would win between 100 humans and one gorilla.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a great comment on this heated discussion.

"All I know is, if we can be the gorillas and the Steelers can be the humans, I think we got a good chance on Sunday," Humphrey said.

The Ravens have a pivotal game coming up against the Steelers. If they want to remain in first place in the AFC North, they'll need to win this Sunday.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, they'll most likely be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

As for the debate over who wins a fight between 100 humans versus one gorilla, it sounds like that will remain unresolved in the locker room.