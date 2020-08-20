The Spun

Hollywood Brown Reveals How He Gained 23 Pounds In 2 Months

Marquise Brown of the Baltimore Ravens catches a pass.MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 08: Marquise Brown #15 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a 47 yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson #8 in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Ravens star receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown gained 23 pounds during the off-season to better prepare his body for the NFL this season.

Brown recently revealed he played his rookie season at 157 pounds. A player of that weight doesn’t last too long in the NFL very often. Brown knew this off-season he needed to put on weight and muscle to prepare his body for an NFL career. Fortunately, he accomplished his goal.

The Ravens speedster added 23 pounds during this off-season, bring his total weight to 180 pounds. To do so, Brown spent two months on a 4,000-calorie diet.

Brown’s diet consisted of six meals, the first starting at 7:30 a.m. and the last ending at 7:30 p.m. Three of Brown’s meals during the day consisted of heavy protein shakes – including a few tablespoons of peanut butter – mixed in between actual meals. Take a look at Brown’s 4,000-calorie diet in the tweet below.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown – known for his blazing speed – knew he’d have to up his training regime while adding 23 pounds during the off-season. He reportedly did so by pushing weighted sleds and performed one-legged hill climbs throughout the summer.

If Brown kept his speed while adding muscle, he could transform into one of the best receivers in the NFL. Hollywood had 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Brown and the Ravens begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns.


