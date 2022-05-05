Hollywood Brown Trade Details Emerging: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Marquise Brown #15 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

A lot of people were stunned by the Baltimore Ravens trading star wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on Draft Day last week. But new details have emerged that might explain why it was bound to happen eventually.

In a recent Twitter thread, former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III said Brown wanted out due to offensive coordinator Greg Roman - not due to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Griffin noted that Roman's offense relies on running the ball first, and Brown recognized that staying in Baltimore might hurt his chances of getting a lucrative contract extension.

"Marquise Brown wanted out of Baltimore because of Greg Roman NOT Lamar Jackson. Marquise knows G-Ro’s system runs through the backs and tight ends, so it’s unlikely a WR1 will get big money. The best way to get paid was to be in a pass first offense in [Arizona]," Griffin wrote.

NFL fans seem to agree completely with Griffin's insight here. Many believe that this has been obvious from the get-go and that there's more evidence to support what Griffin said:

If it's a pass-first offense Hollywood Brown is looking for, he's found it in the Arizona Cardinals.

Over the past three years, the Cardinals have steadily increased their passing as Kyler Murray has developed as a passer.

Last year Brown had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. And that was with Lamar Jackson out for several games.

He might have hit the jackpot with the Arizona Cardinals.