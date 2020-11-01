Look: Ravens WR Calls Out Team On Twitter After Loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost an important AFC-North division game on Sunday to their arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the 28-24 loss, John Harbaugh’s team fell back to 5-2, now just a half game up on the Browns for second in the tight division.

After the game, one Baltimore player took to social media to express his disappointment with how he was used throughout the contest.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown tweeted out his frustrated thoughts just under an hour after the final snap between Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

“What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!),” the second-year wideout tweeted on Sunday. The tweet has since been deleted.

Hollywood Brown after the Ravens loss 🍿 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/xLDZar7Hnm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2020

Suffice it to say, there’s some frustration in the Baltimore locker room.

Brown’s tweet came after he caught just one pass for three yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled against a stingy Steelers defense, throwing two interceptions and completing only 13 passes. The 2019 MVP still threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 65 yards on the ground.

Despite Brown’s words on Twitter, Kevin Oestreicher of the Ravens Wire feels that the statement is more of an indictment of Baltimore’s offensive coordinator Greg Roman and not of Jackson.

For those freaking out about this: 1) Hollywood Brown is not a toxic person. He's just frustrated like everyone else 2) I think this is more about Greg Roman than it is about Lamar Jackson. Jackson and Brown are quite literally best friends https://t.co/gztBZcU3yB — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 1, 2020

Brown burst onto the scene with the Ravens last year after getting drafted in the first round out of Oklahoma. Known as a deep threat, the rookie hauled in 46 catches for 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games in 2019.

But 2020 is off to a slower start. Despite playing in all seven games this year, the second-year receiver has just one touchdown catch.

Whatever the cause of Brown’s frustrations, the Ravens will want to appease their young wide receiver quickly.

Baltimore travels to Indianapolis to face another tough defense next Sunday.