How The Titans Attempted To Prepare For Lamar Jackson

It is impossible to simulate what Lamar Jackson can do with the ball in his hands. The Titans probably already knew this before today’s game.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Tennessee enlisted third-string quarterback DeShone Kizer to try to impersonate Jackson in practice this week. The Titans even pulled Kizer out of quarantine for this task.

As good of an athlete as the former second-round pick is, he’s not close to Jackson.

The Titans had DeShone Kizer (their 3rd string QB and Covid quarantined QB) leave quarantine, come to practice this week to emulate the Lamar Jackson speed. Titans know nobody can do that and the speed is almost shocking in person. Impossible to prepare for… — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 10, 2021

Fittingly, in the second quarter of today’s game, Jackson broke off an electrifying 48-yard touchdown run, outpacing most of the Titans’ defense in the process.

The score helped the Ravens tie the game at 10 after falling behind 10-0.

PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME Tune in: https://t.co/X3pPHm4VP4 pic.twitter.com/m5o2uSVpvt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 10, 2021

Jackson, who is 0-2 in his previous playoff starts, including a loss last year to the Titans, did not get off to a hot start on Sunday. In the first quarter, he threw a brutal interception which led to a Tennessee field goal.

However, the second-quarter was much, much better for Lamar and the Ravens in general. They now have 30 minutes to avenge their previous postseason loss to the Titans and move on to the next round.

Ravens-Titans is on ESPN.