Injury Diagnosis To Ravens QB Trace McSorley Is In

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Baltimore Ravens in what turned into arguably the Game of the Year so far.

Baltimore outlasted Cleveland thanks to a heroic return from star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former MVP was forced out of the game due to cramping, but returned in the fourth quarter.

Before his triumphant return, though, former Penn State standout Trace McSorley took over as the starting quarterback. Once Lamar left, it was up to Trace to keep the Ravens in the game.

Unfortunately, McSorley didn’t last long. On his second possession, the former Nittany Lion attempted to avoid a tackle and appeared to suffer a knee injury.

Thankfully, the injury isn’t as bad as it first appeared. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, McSorley suffered a minor knee sprain and is listed as week to week.

#Ravens QB Trace McSorley suffered a minor knee sprain Monday night, source said. He’ll be week to week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2020

McSorley completed just 1-of-4 passes for 13 yards, but his receivers also dropped two passes. Once he was forced out of the game with the knee injury, Lamar Jackson returned at the right time.

Jackson raced into the game and tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquise Brown on a fourth-and-short situation.

After a touchdown drive from the Browns knotted the game at 42, Lamar and company cruised down the field to set up a game-winning field goal.