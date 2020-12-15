Injury Update For Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Earlier: Lamar Jackson has torched the Cleveland Browns all night with his running ability, but now he’s questionable to return for an odd reason.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Jackson left the field late in the third quarter and returned to the Ravens’ locker room. He’s currently in there being treated for cramps.

Jackson is currently questionable to return tonight. As a result, Trace McSorley is in the game at quarterback.

McSorley has been Baltimore’s No. 3 quarterback for much of this year, but with Jackson out and Robert Griffin III already sidelined by an injury, he’s the one getting the call now.

Before leaving the game, Jackson completed 6-of-11 passes for 81 yards but did extensive damage on the ground, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll see if the reigning NFL MVP is able to get back on the field tonight. In the meantime, his team is hanging onto a 34-28 lead in the fourth quarter.

You can catch Browns-Ravens on ESPN.

Update: Jackson returned to the Baltimore sideline just before the two-minute warning, right after McSorley injured his leg on a failed running play.

Moments later, he took the field for a pivotal fourth down play–and promptly did this.

Lamar’s postgame interviews are going to be fun tonight.