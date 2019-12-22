The Spun

Injury Update For Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram

Lamar Jackson hands off the ball to Mark Ingram.CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball off to Mark Ingram II #21 during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are in control against the Cleveland Browns as they try to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, they now have to be worried about running back Mark Ingram.

Ingram went down with a leg issue moments ago and has been taken to the locker room. He is questionable to return.

As of now, all Baltimore has said about Ingram is he has a calf injury.

Ingram has eight carries for 55 yards and two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown today. Obviously, Baltimore has to hope he is dealing with cramps or a muscle strain.

If it is a problem with his Achilles, Ingram’s status moving forward could be in serious doubt.

The Ravens lead the Browns 24-9 in the fourth quarter.

