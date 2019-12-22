Injury Update For Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram

The Baltimore Ravens are in control against the Cleveland Browns as they try to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, they now have to be worried about running back Mark Ingram.

Ingram went down with a leg issue moments ago and has been taken to the locker room. He is questionable to return.

As of now, all Baltimore has said about Ingram is he has a calf injury.

Ravens RB Mark Ingram is headed to the locker room. He’s questionable to return with what the Ravens are calling a calf injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2019

Ingram has eight carries for 55 yards and two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown today. Obviously, Baltimore has to hope he is dealing with cramps or a muscle strain.

If it is a problem with his Achilles, Ingram’s status moving forward could be in serious doubt.

The Ravens lead the Browns 24-9 in the fourth quarter.