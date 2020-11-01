Injury Update For Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley had an eventful week to say the least. But mere days after signing a massive contract extension, he’s on the ground with what could be a big injury.

According to NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Stanley went down on a play against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers today. It did not look good to say the least.

Stanley was seen pounding the grass, and looked like he was in a great deal of pain in his leg. A cart had to be brought out to remove him from the game. Per Rapoport, he was given an air cast on his way out.

Stanley has already missed one game this season due to an injury. But if his injury is as bad as the Ravens are treating it, it feels like Stanley could be gone for a while.

This is not good. The cart is coming. And an air cast is going on his ankle. https://t.co/nuAeuHT9d8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

The former No. 6 overall pick out of Notre Dame, Ronnie Stanley has been a rock at left tackle the past four seasons.

Though he’s never played a full 16-game season, he proved last year to be a crucial player for 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson. Stanley earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named First-Team All-Pro as the Ravens had the league’s best record in 2019.

The Ravens rewarded Stanley for his outstanding play last week, giving him a five-year, $98.75 million deal that makes him among the highest paid offensive linemen in the league.

All we can say is, it’s a good thing he got his money a few days ago.

Get well soon, Ronnie!