Injury Update For Baltimore Ravens QB Trace McSorley

The Baltimore Ravens took down the Cleveland Browns Monday night in what shaped up to be the most exciting game of the NFL season, but it came at a cost.

Dual-threat superstar Lamar Jackson left the game in the second half with what was later discovered to be cramps. Backup Trace McSorley came in as relief, but wound up suffering a knee injury with just two minutes remaining.

Jackson then came back into the game in what appeared to be a Paul Pierce kind of moment. The Ravens quarterback guided his team to a thrilling 45-42 victory over the Browns to keep Baltimore’s playoff hopes alive. But it appeared to have come at a cost.

McSorley’s knee injury appeared to be serious in the moment, but we now have new information. The Ravens’ backup “doesn’t appear to be season-ending,” per Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. The Penn State alum appears to have only suffered a sprain, but that’s not yet confirmed. An MRI Tuesday afternoon will reveal the full extent of his injury.

Ravens QB Trace McSorley’s knee injury doesn’t appear to be season-ending, per source. It looks like a sprain at this point, but he will have an MRI later today. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 15, 2020

The Ravens can’t afford to be without a backup. Robert Griffin III is on the injured reserved after he pulled his hamstring a few weeks back.

Trace McSorley’s availability will be vital to the Ravens’ success down the stretch just in case Lamar Jackson goes down with another injury. McSorley has proved he’s more than capable of running the Ravens’ dual-threat attack.

Baltimore and McSorley will discover the full extent of his knee injury Tuesday afternoon.