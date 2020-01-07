Injury Update For Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram

The Spun

Lamar Jackson hands off the ball to Mark Ingram.

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram’s status remains in doubt for Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game against the Tennessee Titans, according to a new report.

Ingram sat out Baltimore’s Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a calf injury. With the first-round bye last week, there was hope he’d be ready to go for the team’s first playoff game.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that while Ingram was basically full-go last week, he experienced some tightness this week which led to him being absent from practice today.

Without question, Ingram wants to give it a go on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens handle his health though.

If he feels well enough to play, don’t be surprised if Baltimore still limits his touches. That would mean a heavier dose of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Ingram led Baltimore in rushing touchdowns this season with 10. His 1,018 rushing yards paced Ravens’ backs and was second on the roster behind quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore and Tennessee will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.


