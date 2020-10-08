Injury Update For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ahead Of Bengals Game

Lamar Jackson didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Baltimore Ravens, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the MVP’s knee injury wasn’t considered serious. There might be some legitimate concern though after seeing the latest update on Jackson.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson didn’t practice for a second-straight day. This is the first time that Jackson has missed back-to-back practices in his professional career.

Last week, Jackson completed 14-of-21 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 53 yards and another score on the ground. It was a solid performance for the Louisville product, who struggled in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

Even though Baltimore has reportedly held Jackson out of practice for precautionary reasons, there has to be some concern about his status for this weekend’s showdown with Cincinnati.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is not practicing for a second straight day. Starting RG Tyre Phillips (shoulder) also sidelined for a second consecutive day. Other players not practicing: RB Mark Ingram, NT Brandon Williams (gets vet days on Thursday) — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 8, 2020

Not having Jackson for a divisional game would be a huge blow to the Ravens’ offense. Most of their production comes from his ability to make plays on the ground and through the air.

Tomorrow’s practice could determine whether or not Jackson can play against the Bengals on Sunday. It’s tough to envision him playing if he misses all three practices this week.

In the event that Jackson is unavailable to play in Week 5, the Ravens will be left with Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley. The edge would most likely go to Griffin, who had 225 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in limited action last season.