J.K. Dobbins Calls Out Reporter: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins isn't afraid to call out the media. He has made that abundantly clear this summer.

On Wednesday, Adam Koffler of RotoBaller and Action Network posted a video of Dobbins working out at practice. His caption for the post said, "J.K. Dobbins with a pretty noticeable limp after this drill."

Dobbins wasn't happy with Koffler's caption.

"Do I have to walk like a robot? Stfu it ain't a limp," Dobbins replied.

Ravens fans appear to be very fond of this tweet from Dobbins. They believe he's going to come out this season ready to prove his doubters wrong.

"Can't wait for the man to show people what's up," a fan tweeted.

"This man is gonna shut everyone up this year," another fan wrote. "Dude's elite."

As a rookie, Dobbins had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. He also had 18 catches for 120 yards.

Unfortunately, Dobbins' second season with the Ravens was cut short due to a torn ACL in the preseason.

If Dobbins is back at 100 percent, Baltimore's ground game should be very lethal this year.