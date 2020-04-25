JK Dobbins Reacts To Getting Drafted By The Ravens

Maybe J.K. Dobbins sliding a bit in the NFL Draft was a blessing in disguise. He’s now headed to play for one of the best teams in the league.

The Baltimore Ravens made Dobbins their second-round selection a little while ago. In Baltimore, he’ll join up with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards and a terrific offensive line. The Ravens were the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed last season.

Shortly after the Ravens made their pick, Dobbins appeared on camera to react to his dream coming true. He’s excited to get to work in Charm City.

“It’s amazing. I’m going to get to play with the MVP,” the Ohio State star said. “I’m gonna do my best to help him and help the team win.”

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020

The Ravens ran the ball at will last season and they just added a 2,000-yard rusher who was one of the top running backs in college football last year. It is clear what they want their identity to be on offense.

In three seasons at Ohio State, Dobbins rushed for just 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns. He added 71 receptions and likely has untapped potential out of the backfield.

Now, he’s going to about as good a situation as possible to start his pro career.