Ravens HC John Harbaugh Comments On New Jadeveon Clowney Report

We’re closing in on the end of Jadeveon Clowney watch. The star defensive end is expected to end his free agency and sign with a team soon. A surprise name that has just popped up in the running: the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore already has one of the most talented teams in the NFL. The team was the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season, going 14-2. Clowney, the top pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was seeking a new deal in the $17-18 million per year range, but that price may be coming down due to a lack of interest this offseason.

The Tennessee Titans have been a constant factor in the race, as have the Seattle Seahawks, for whom Clowney played last season. The New Orleans Saints are one of the newer favorites to land Clowney. Per reports earlier this week, the franchise is now “all-in” on landing him.

Now, the Baltimore Ravens have been named as a “wild card” to land the three-time Pro Bowler. Today, head coach John Harbaugh commented on the team’s reported pursuit of the talented free agent, which reportedly began a few weeks ago. From ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

John Harbaugh on Ravens' interest in Jadeveon Clowney: "Anybody would have an interest in a player of that caliber. He's a great player. From all accounts, a good hard-working guy. It just depends on people's roster situations and cap situations to determine all those things." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 5, 2020

Jadeveon Clowney had a down season in 2019, missing time due to injury. He made 31 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a defensive touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans have confirmed that an offer was made to Clowney. He reportedly met with Saints head coach Sean Payton on Friday night.

With just over a week until the start of the NFL season for most teams, Clowney’s decision is one of the major roster dominoes left to fall.

[Jamison Hensley]

Update: ProFootballTalk is reporting that the Ravens “aren’t in on” Clowney at the moment.