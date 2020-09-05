The Spun

Ravens HC John Harbaugh Comments On New Jadeveon Clowney Report

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

We’re closing in on the end of Jadeveon Clowney watch. The star defensive end is expected to end his free agency and sign with a team soon. A surprise name that has just popped up in the running: the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore already has one of the most talented teams in the NFL. The team was the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season, going 14-2. Clowney, the top pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was seeking a new deal in the $17-18 million per year range, but that price may be coming down due to a lack of interest this offseason.

The Tennessee Titans have been a constant factor in the race, as have the Seattle Seahawks, for whom Clowney played last season. The New Orleans Saints are one of the newer favorites to land Clowney. Per reports earlier this week, the franchise is now “all-in” on landing him.

Now, the Baltimore Ravens have been named as a “wild card” to land the three-time Pro Bowler. Today, head coach John Harbaugh commented on the team’s reported pursuit of the talented free agent, which reportedly began a few weeks ago. From ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Jadeveon Clowney had a down season in 2019, missing time due to injury. He made 31 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a defensive touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans have confirmed that an offer was made to Clowney. He reportedly met with Saints head coach Sean Payton on Friday night.

With just over a week until the start of the NFL season for most teams, Clowney’s decision is one of the major roster dominoes left to fall.

[Jamison Hensley]

Update: ProFootballTalk is reporting that the Ravens “aren’t in on” Clowney at the moment.


