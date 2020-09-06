Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Had 1 Preferred Destination

After a free agency saga, Jadeveon Clowney has signed on the dotted line with the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 season.

But by the looks of things, Tennessee wasn’t necessarily Clowney’s top choice to sign with. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Clowney had interest in joining the Baltimore Ravens. However, the reigning AFC North champions were apparently “lukewarm” on signing him.

If true, it’s really not much of a surprise that he’d want to go to Baltimore. The Ravens are coming off a league-best 14-2 campaign and already had a top-four defense in the NFL. They were already a Super Bowl contender, and Clowney certainly wants to be a part of a title-contending team.

But going to the Tennessee Titans is a pretty solid consolation prize. They made it to the AFC Championship Game last year and re-signed a number of key players to keep their core team intact.

While there were reportedly bigger offers out there, he didn’t want to go to any of those teams.

Notes on the Clowney pursuit … • He had offers of ~$15M this offseason, but from teams he didn't want to go to. • Market with teams he did like (Sea, NO, Ten) crystallized this weekend b/w $10M and $12M. • Word was he'd wanted to go to Ravens, but they were lukewarm. https://t.co/V2D6AbmYXe — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2020

Jadeveon Clowney spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks after joining them via a trade.

But it was a bit of a down year for Clowney as he played in 13 games, recording 3.0 sacks, 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 13 QB hits.

However, the previous two years, Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls with the Houston Texans.

For $12 million on a one-year deal, the Titans seem to think he can reach that Pro Bowl form again.