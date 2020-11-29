Jay Glazer Shares The Sunday Plan For Ravens Players

The NFL plans to ensure that the Ravens-Steelers game gets played this Tuesday after being moved twice already. To that end, there’s a plan in place for the Baltimore Ravens to finally prepare for the game.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Ravens plan to bring players back today at 6 p.m. for conditioning. After that, they will have a walkthrough on Monday in preparation for the game on Tuesday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team would close its facilities last Tuesday as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak on the team. As a result, they have not practiced on the field in about five days.

Unfortunately, several more players and staffers have since tested positive. They are slated to be without QB Lamar Jackson, RBs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins, center Matt Skura and DE Calais Campbell among many others.

As of writing, the Ravens have only 38 active players on the roster – seven less than a proper gameday roster.

Plan right now is for Ravens players to actually go back to facility 6 pm tonight for conditioning — first time since Tuesday — and walkthrough tomorrow @NFLonFOX. League intends for this game to be played Tuesday provided there’s not a new outbreak w Ravens. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 29, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens have been completely hamstrung by COVID-19 and regardless of who the blame falls on, the NFL’s reaction is a bit frustrating.

The league has made all kinds of scheduling adjustments in an effort to get all games played on schedule. But if that scheduling comes at the cost of making teams play without half their team, then what’s the point?

It’s an absolute mess, and one that NFL owners will seriously need to address in the days to come.