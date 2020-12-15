The Spun

JK Dobbins Addresses Tweet He Deleted About Browns Player

JK Dobbins runs the ball for the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins has added some context to his deleted tweet regarding Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo.

Earlier today, Dobbins drew criticism for his reaction to news that Sendejo was in concussion protocol after the two had some hellacious collisions during Monday night’s game.

“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins wrote.

The tweet didn’t stay up for long, as Dobbins deleted it. However, he had a message for all those who jumped on him thinking he was actually cheering on Sendejo being hurt.

“It’s a competitive game… people talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha I hope he’s okay,” Dobbins tweeted just now.

Considering the serious nature of concussions, Dobbins probably would have been better off keeping his original thoughts to himself. However, his overall approach toward hitting and defeating his opponents isn’t an uncommon one in the NFL.

It would be fun to see he and Sendejo go head-to-head again in the playoffs this season, even if that is unlikely to occur.


