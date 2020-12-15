The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

JK Dobbins Has Message For Browns Player In Concussion Protocol

Ravens running back JK Dobbins flexes during a game.CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens rookie running back JK Dobbins may have eliminated any Cleveland Browns fans who still liked him because of his time at Ohio State.

This morning, Dobbins responded to a tweet announcing that Browns safety Andrew Sendejo was in concussion protocol. The two were involved in a couple of big collisions in last night’s game.

“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins wrote.

Not surprisingly, the insensitive tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it was catalogued for posterity and Dobbins had already drawn the ire of Cleveland fans.

Dobbins ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Baltimore’s wild 47-42 win over their rivals last night. He’s carved out a more significant role in the Ravens’ backfield rotation as the season has progressed.

It’s too bad the Browns and Ravens likely won’t meet in the postseason though, because Dobbins definitely pissed off a bunch of guys in that Cleveland locker room with his tweet today.

No doubt they’ll be looking for payback whenever they meet again.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.