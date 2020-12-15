JK Dobbins Has Message For Browns Player In Concussion Protocol

Baltimore Ravens rookie running back JK Dobbins may have eliminated any Cleveland Browns fans who still liked him because of his time at Ohio State.

This morning, Dobbins responded to a tweet announcing that Browns safety Andrew Sendejo was in concussion protocol. The two were involved in a couple of big collisions in last night’s game.

“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins wrote.

Not surprisingly, the insensitive tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it was catalogued for posterity and Dobbins had already drawn the ire of Cleveland fans.

Probably good that JK Dobbins deleted a tweet bragging about giving a guy a concussion. Thinking someone in the #Ravens PR department got to him quick. pic.twitter.com/MYrlefKOda — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 15, 2020

Dobbins ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Baltimore’s wild 47-42 win over their rivals last night. He’s carved out a more significant role in the Ravens’ backfield rotation as the season has progressed.

It’s too bad the Browns and Ravens likely won’t meet in the postseason though, because Dobbins definitely pissed off a bunch of guys in that Cleveland locker room with his tweet today.

No doubt they’ll be looking for payback whenever they meet again.