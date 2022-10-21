J.K. Dobbins Needs Another Surgery: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ohio State product is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week.

Dobbins could miss four to six weeks because of this procedure. He wasn't practicing this week due to a knee injury.

This is an unfortunate setback for Dobbins, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, LCL and meniscus.

As you'd expect, the NFL world feels terrible for Dobbins.

"Feel terrible for Dobbins," Matthew Berry tweeted.

"This poor friggin dude," one person said. "Also the Ravens are cursed."

"And y’all were on here crying about him not getting enough touches. They had reason to be cautious. Praying for a speedy recovery," another person wrote.

Dobbins has 123 rushing yards in four games this season. He also has six receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens will need to lean on Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill during Dobbins' absence. Gus Edwards could also return and play a role in Greg Roman's offense.