Video Of JK Dobbins’ Training Session Is Going Viral

While front office executives and head coaches are focused on this weekend’s NFL Draft, the league’s current players are deep into offseason preparations. Among those looking to up their game in 2021 is J.K. Dobbins.

Based on a video that emerged earlier today, the Baltimore Ravens running back looks like he’s on the right track.

While going through running drills, Dobbins trucked one of his trainers, showing off some impressive strength. After cutting back and bursting through a makeshift hole, the Ravens rising star plowed through his workout partner, making for a hilarious highlight.

Take a look, via Overtime:

It’s no surprise to see Dobbins show off an impressive balance of agility and strength in the video. The 5-foot-10, 212-pound ballcarrier has already emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest young players.

As a rookie during the 2020 season, Dobbins, 22, looked the part of a lead running back with the Baltimore Ravens. Even while splitting carries for most of the year, the former Ohio State running back took 134 carries for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Most impressively, he averaged six yards a carry and became the team’s primary back by the end of the year.

Headed into 2021, Dobbins should clearly be the team’s leading ballcarrier not named Lamar Jackson. 26-year-old Gus Edwards figures to split carries after a strong season last fall, but doesn’t seem to have as much upside as the significantly younger 2020 draft pick.

As long as Dobbins makes it through the offseason without taking out too many workout partners, he should be poised for a breakout year in 2021.