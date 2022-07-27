JK Dobbins Wanted In Today: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens practiced this Wednesday without running back J.K. Dobbins, but that wasn't his choice.

According to Ravens reporter Kyle P. Barber, Dobbins showed up to practice with 20-30 minutes left in uniform.

Dobbins, who was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, had a conversation with head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta before leaving the field.

Ravens fans are happy to hear that Dobbins is "hungry" to return to the field, but they don't want him to rush his recovery timeline.

Dobbins missed the 2021 season due to a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in the preseason.

As a rookie, Dobbins had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. The Ohio State product also had 18 catches for 120 yards.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that Dobbins is "no sure thing" for Week 1. However, Dobbins quickly shut down that narrative.

"Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for Week 1," Dobbins tweeted.

If Dobbins is healthy, he'll be the Week 1 starter for the Ravens.