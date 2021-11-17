John Harbaugh Addresses The Decision On Le’Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens released Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday, but today head coach John Harbaugh indicated the team might not be done with the veteran running back.

Harbaugh told reporters that the 29-year-old Bell “can still play” and that the team could reassess whether they want to add him to the practice squad or active roster again at some point.

“He can still play,” Harbaugh said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “We’ll just see where we’re at going forward. Things can turn one way or another.”

John Harbaugh left open the possibility that Le’Veon Bell could return to Ravens. Bell was cut by Baltimore on Tuesday. Harbaugh pointed out Bell could get an opportunity elsewhere. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 17, 2021

Baltimore signed Bell just before the season after running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards went down with knee injuries. The onetime Pittsburgh Steelers star carried the ball 31 times for 83 yards and a two touchdowns in five games with the Ravens.

“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said on Twitter yesterday after being cut. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be. I appreciate Eric [DeCosta] & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven.”

Bell would later update his Twitter profile to send a message to his critics who think his playing days are over.