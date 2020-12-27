John Harbaugh Addresses The Idea Of Doing Scoreboard Watching

The AFC playoff picture is a bit messy heading into Week 17. Right now the 10-5 Baltimore Ravens are just barely in the playoffs, so they’ll need a win to secure their spot.

So will Ravens head coach John Harbaugh have one eye glued to the scoreboard when his team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals? As of right now, he doesn’t plan to.

Speaking to the media after his team’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants, Harbaugh said he isn’t thinking about the help his team will need right now. He believes that if the Ravens do what they need to do, the situation will clear itself up for him.

“We haven’t focused on that at all,” Harbaugh said. “That takes care of itself, and we’ll take care of us. And we still need to do that.”

"We really haven't been focused on that at all. We needed to take care of us, and we still need to do that." pic.twitter.com/x9Ei7Phmli — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2020

John Harbaugh is 100-percent right: If his Ravens don’t beat the Bengals, then nothing else may matter.

In years past, NFL teams have turned off the out-of-town scoreboards on Week 17 to prevent players from checking the scoreboard. But the Ravens will be on the road against the Bengals, who would probably love to keep the games up to psych out their AFC North rivals.

Baltimore are riding a four-game winning streak, the second-longest streak in the NFL. They’ve clearly fixed the things that vexed them in the middle of the season.

Will the Baltimore Ravens make the playoffs?