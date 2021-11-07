John Harbaugh Announced Crushing Injury News After Win

On Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens hosted the Minnesota Vikings in an important contest for both teams.

Minnesota entered the game fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys who started backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Vikings found some fire during the week and came out with bad intentions earlier this afternoon.

Minnesota jumped out to a 24-10 lead in the third quarter, but everything started to fall apart after that. The Ravens came storming back to tie the game at 30 points apiece late in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore eventually won the game in overtime thanks to a walk off field goal from star kicker Justin Tucker. Unfortunately for the Ravens, the win came with a significant cost.

Following the game, head coach John Harbaugh announced starting safety DeShon Elliott suffered a torn pectoral and a torn biceps muscle. As a result, he’s expected to miss the rest of the season.

It’s the latest on a long line of injuries the Ravens have suffered so far this season.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the year. Star offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley was also shut down for the rest of the year.

Despite the mounting injuries, the Ravens are tied for the best record in the AFC right now.