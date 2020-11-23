John Harbaugh Announces 3 Players Will Miss Thursday’s Game

John Harbaugh announced on Monday three Ravens players will miss this Thursday’s game versus the Steelers.

Baltimore suddenly finds itself behind both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North following Sunday’s results. The Ravens lost to the Titans all while the Browns and Steelers won their respective games.

This week, the Ravens take on the undefeated Steelers in this week’s Thanksgiving edition of Thursday Night Football. But they’ll be without three players for the massive AFC North clash.

Harbaugh announced on Monday running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram and nose tackle Brandon Williams will miss this Thursday’s game. All three players have been placed on the NFL’s COVID/reserve list.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh added Brandon Williams' name to those of J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, going on the COVID-19 list. Because Baltimore plays on Thursday, it'll cost Williams at least one game. (Which isn't a first for Thursdays in the NFL.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 23, 2020

The Ravens will be without their top two running backs for Thursday Night Football. That could spell trouble for dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson who relies so heavily on a loaded backfield.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Ravens thus far. They find themselves on the outside looking in in the AFC Playoff picture. Moving forward, there’s little room for error, meaning Jackson will have to be dominant down the stretch of the regular season.

The Ravens have an opportunity to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season on this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. They’ll be without several key players, especially on offense, when they take on a defensive-led Steelers team.