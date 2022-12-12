John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback.

Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.

After the win, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he's optimistic about Hundley and laid out his team's plan for next week at the QB position.

“He [Hundley] seems good to me . . . We’ll see how it goes, we trust the docs on that and they’ll do a good job with it," Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. "Whatever it is, it is. If Tyler can go, he’ll be there and Anthony will be backing him up. If he can’t go, Anthony will be there playing and Brett [Hundley] will be backing him up.”

Harbaugh not mentioning Jackson could mean it's unlikely the former MVP will be back from his knee injury in time to face the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. We'll have a better idea on his availability as the week goes on.

Before leaving, Huntley completed 8-of-12 passes for 88 yards and also rushed for 31 yards on nine carries. Brown was 3-of-5 passing for 16 yards.