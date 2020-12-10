Dez Bryant was pulled off the field this past Tuesday night after one of his tests came back positive. He then proceeded to call it quits for the rest of the season.

Bryant was clearly excited to play against his former team in the Dallas Cowboys this week. He was warming up for the Tuesday night game when all of a sudden, he was told he had tested positive. The positive test held him out of the game.

Bryant then proceeded to vent out his frustrations via Twitter. In one of his tweets, he said that he was calling it quits for the rest of the season.

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

The tweet sent shockwaves around the NFL world Tuesday night. It was a dramatic reaction from Bryant, to say the least. Fortunately, it looks like he was just overreacting to the situation.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Thursday Bryant will be a part of the team moving forward.

“I could never speak for another person, because the Twitter stuff and all that, that’s something you’d have to ask him,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “But that’s what we would be planning for, certainly. He’s certainly an option. He’s a part of our team. And I was really happy with his progress, how he was practicing.

Well, there you have it. It doesn’t look like Dez Bryant is truly calling it quits just yet.