John Harbaugh Announces Injury Diagnosis For Lamar Jackson

The injury diagnosis for Lamar Jackson is in, following the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday afternoon.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of the AFC North game. The 24-year-old quarterback will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Browns in the second quarter after he was sent to the turf by Cleveland rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The former MVP remained down for a few moments before he limped his way to the sidelines and into the injury tent.

Jackson was later carted to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

John Harbaugh said QB Lamar Jackson has a sprained ankle. Ravens play the Packers next Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

Jackson has been his usual self in 2021 and has been dynamic as both a passer and a runner. Coming into Sunday’s game, he’d racked up 2,865 passing yards and 762 rushing yards on the year. The Ravens were 8-4 prior to their second AFC North battle with the Browns.

Tyler Huntley entered the game in Jackson’s absence and nearly led his second daring comeback of the year. After a late touchdown pass to Mark Andrews and extra point got the Ravens within two points, Baltimore recovered Justin Tucker’s onside kick.

However, Huntley was unable to convert another first down, giving the ball back to the Browns without much time on the clock. Cleveland took a knee and wrapped up the 24-22 win.

Not only did the Ravens lose Jackson in Sunday’s loss, but they also lost their stranglehold on the AFC North. Baltimore dropped to 8-5 with the loss and is now just a game clear on the Browns (7-6).

The Ravens will try to bounce back, possibly without their franchise quarterback, at home next week against the Green Bay Packers.

[Adam Schefter]