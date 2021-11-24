John Harbaugh Announces Promising Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Even without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens were still able to get a win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. But it’s not something they want to make a habit of, and head coach John Harbaugh had a positive update on his star quarterback today.

Speaking to the media, Harbaugh announced that Jackson will practice on Wednesday. Jackson missed several practices last week as well as Sunday’s game against Chicago with a non-COVID-related illness.

Tyler Huntley got the start for Jackson and did just enough to help the Ravens eke out a win. He went 26 of 36 for 216 yards and an interception in the 16-13 victory.

But the Ravens have a much better chance of winning just about any game when they have Jackson under center. Given what a massive part he plays in the entire offense, the Ravens would like to avoid missing him for a second straight game – or any other game for that matter.

Lamar Jackson will practice Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh said — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 24, 2021

Lamar Jackson has completed 64.4-percent of his passes for 2,447 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 639 rushing yards and a 6.0 yards per carry average.

The Ravens’ next three games will all be against their AFC North rivals. Wins over all three will allow them to put a lot of space between them and the field heading into the final month of the season.

Baltimore play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

Will Lamar Jackson be healthy enough to play against Cleveland?