Last year, Don “Wink” Martindale was considered a candidate for a head coaching job. One year later, he’s now on the market looking for a job as a defensive coordinator.

On Friday night, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that he has mutually parted ways with Martindale.

Martindale has been with the Ravens since 2012. He began his tenure in Baltimore as a linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

Even though this is an unfortunate moment for Martindale, the statement that Harbaugh just released seemed heartfelt.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Harbaugh said. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago.

“He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Don Martindale. pic.twitter.com/j0zkpgmX1I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2022

Any team in need of a play-caller on defense may want to reach out to Martindale.

The Ravens’ defense was ranked just 19th in scoring this past season, but we can’t ignore the injuries they had to deal with.

If Martindale wants to continue coaching in the NFL, it probably won’t take him long to find a new home.