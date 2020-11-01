John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Injury News After Today’s Loss

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh delivered devastating injury news to Ravens fans after Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, left tackle Ronnie Staley will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a severe ankle injury.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Steelers linebacker TJ Watt accidentally rolled up under Staley while attempting to bring down quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens offensive lineman went down in noticeable pain, slamming the ground in frustration as he did.

Baltimore will now be without their All-Pro tackle for the rest of the year.

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh says LT Ronnie Stanley will be out for the season with a “severe ankle injury.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 1, 2020

Staley’s injury comes at a particularly strange time, in what’s been a busy week for the 26-year-old. The 2019 Pro Bowler just signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension earlier in the week. The deal made the left tackle the second-highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Staley is more than deserving of the large contract after stringing together a few productive years and capping it off with his 2019 season. He spoke about how excited he was to stay with Baltimore a few days ago.

“I’m very appreciative just to the whole organization, specifically Ozzie [Newsome, former Ravens GM] drafting me with the sixth pick [in 2016] and having faith when I know people were in his ear trying to persuade him other ways,” Stanley said. “I’m just really happy that I could prove him right.”

Here’s another look at the extremely unlucky play and injury:

two days ago Ronnie Stanley just signed a five year, $99 million contract extension and this just happened pic.twitter.com/AQj79530sj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 1, 2020

Unfortunately for a Ravens team that has Super Bowl aspirations, losing Staley is a gigantic setback. Harbaugh and Jackson lost Sunday’s game to the undefeated Steelers, 28-24.

The entire NFL world wishes the 26-year-old a speedy recovery.

Baltimore plays in Indianapolis next Sunday against the Colts.