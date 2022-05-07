John Harbaugh: 2 CFB Programs Are "Built" Like NFL Teams

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

There’s always an adjustment period for rookies heading into the NFL. However, some prospects handle the transition from college to the pros better than others.

With rookie minicamp underway, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed what it’s like coaching first-year players.

Harbaugh revealed that rookies from Alabama and Michigan already know what to expect at the next level. That’s because they come from college programs that are “built like NFL teams.” At least that’s what Harbaugh believes.

“There are certain college football programs that are built like NFL programs,” Harbaugh said, via ProFootballTalk. “Alabama is one, Michigan is the other one. The two top ones, I would say. Those are the ones I’m thinking of off the top of my head. So those guys generally come in and they know what to expect. It’s a little flatter for those guys in terms of practice and understanding how it works.”

Baltimore selected one player from Alabama and one from Michigan in this year’s draft.

With the 45th pick in the draft, the Ravens selected Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo. In the fourth round, they drafted Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Judging by Harbaugh’s comments, Ojabo and Armour-Davis should be ready for whatever the NFL throws their way this year.