John Harbaugh Had A Blunt Response To Question About Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday that Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas has been released.

Thomas, a five-time All-Pro, got into a fight with a teammate on Friday. He was sent home by the team and was released less than 24 hours later.

The Ravens announced their decision in a brief statement on Twitter.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the team announced.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Thomas’ release following practice on Sunday afternoon. He gave a blunt response.

“I think the statement speaks for itself,” he said.

According to Zrebiec, the decision to cut ties with Thomas was about much more than just a single practice fight.

“They are cutting Thomas because he’s been fighting with teammates, not listening to coaches, blowing off or coming late to meetings and generally doing whatever he pleases,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Now, Thomas will look to land with another NFL team ahead of the 2020 season. The Dallas Cowboys are already getting mentioned as a leading contender for the seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back.

Dallas has been searching for a playmaking safety for a while and Thomas is a Texas native. No one will be surprised if that move happens soon.