John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Comment On Loss To Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens have been among the best teams in the National Football League over the last two seasons. Lamar Jackson has helped lead the Ravens to a lot of wins in the regular season. However, Baltimore has yet to win a postseason game with Jackson under center.

Monday night was not a playoff game, but it might have been a preview of what’s to come in January. And the Ravens once again failed a big test.

Kansas City out-classed Baltimore in basically every aspect of the game on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The Chiefs beat the Ravens, 34-20, in a game that was not as close as the final score. Mahomes dominated the Baltimore defense and Jackson wasn’t able to do much of anything against Kansas City.

Following the contest, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a brutally honest admission about the game.

“We got beat just about every way you can get beat. We have a lot to learn from this,” the Ravens head coach said.

The Ravens’ quarterback took things a step further, calling the Chiefs their “kryptonite.”

The Ravens are still a very good team, but there’s clearly a gap between them and the Chiefs right now. They’ll need to figure out a way to close that gap if they want to make a deep playoff run.