John Harbaugh Confirms Significant Ravens Injury News

Just moments ago, John Harbaugh confirmed nightmarish injury news about star defensive back Marlon Humphrey.

The Baltimore Ravens suffered two losses on Sunday. The first was a 29-28 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The second was Humphrey’s injury.

Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Humphrey is going to miss the rest of the season with an injury. He suffered a torn pec during Sunday’s game.

“Marlon’s going to be out for the year,” Harbaugh said. “He’s out for the season. Has a torn pec.”

Coach Harbaugh confirms Marlon Humphrey will be out for the year. pic.twitter.com/1VGWRJ4BxN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2021

This is a significant loss for the Baltimore Ravens defense. To make matters worse, they have work to do in the AFC North.

The good news is Baltimore sits alone atop the AFC North at 8-4. Cincinnati isn’t far behind at 7-5. The Bengals are followed by the Steelers (6-5-1) and Browns (6-6).

Here’s a look at what the Ravens’ remaining schedule looks like:

Dec. 12 – at Cleveland

Dec. 19 – Green Bay

Dec. 26 – at Cincinnati

Jan. 2 – Los Angeles (Rams)

Jan. 9 – Pittsburgh

It’ll be interesting to see how John Harbaugh and the Ravens finish out the season.

Baltimore risked going for a two-point conversion at the end of the Ravens-Steelers game, but came up short. He isn’t going to apologize for the risk.

“We were pretty much out of corners at that point in time,” Harbaugh said. “It was an opportunity to try to win the game right there.”

Harbaugh and the Ravens get back to work this week in preparation for the Cleveland Browns.