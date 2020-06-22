John Harbaugh Disagrees With Lamar Jackson’s Playoff Loss Comment

The Ravens weren’t supposed to lose to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs this past season. Lamar Jackson thinks he knows why it happened.

Baltimore’s electric dual-threat quarterback struggled to create big plays against the stout Tennessee defense. Jackson put up big yardage numbers against the Titans, but also threw two picks and completed just 52 percent of his passes.

There are plenty of reasons for the Ravens’ defeat. Jackson believes his team lost because they took the Titans “too lightly” going into the game. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh disagrees with his star quarterback.

Harbaugh thinks his team’s mindset was just fine going into the game. But in the end, the Ravens just “didn’t play well.”

“I don’t think we took them lightly personally. We just didn’t play well,” Harbaugh said, via NFL.com.

There’s no way of knowing which is right. But in reality, Harbaugh and Jackson both make valid points.

No one expected the Titans to pull off the playoff run that they did. Most, if not all, NFL analysts were projecting a Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship Game. Jackson going toe-to-toe against Chiefs’ superstar QB Patrick Mahomes would’ve been quite the site. Instead, the Titans spoiled the Patriots’ and then the Ravens’ Super Bowl aspirations in dominant fashion.

All eyes now look ahead to the 2020 season. Jackson and the Ravens have all they need to compete for the Super Bowl this season.