John Harbaugh Explains What Happened With Mike Vrabel

Tempers flared during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans.

Before kickoff, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got into it with a Titans player. Harbaugh had to be restrained, as did Tennessee defensive back Malcolm Butler. Harbaugh appeared to be upset with the Titans holding a pregame meeting on the midfield logo in Baltimore.

Mike Vrabel got involved, speaking with Harbaugh before the game.

Here’s what happened:

Video of #Ravens HC John Harbaugh and #Titans CB Malcolm Butler going back-and-forth pregame. pic.twitter.com/RwU4Hbxrde — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2020

Tennessee ended up winning the game in overtime. Derrick Henry ran all over Baltimore’s defense for a game-winning score.

There appeared to be an issue with Harbaugh and Vrabel following the game. It looked like Harbaugh waved off Vrabel’s handshake attempt:

Mike Vrabel came over to shake hands with John Harbaugh and Harbaugh appears to wave him off.pic.twitter.com/37dvMU38QD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

That’s not what happened, though.

Harbaugh explained following the game that there was a handshake.

“After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh told reporters, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and then he came back around and shook hands.”

John Harbaugh on what happened with the Titans players before and after the game: “After the game, there wasn’t an issue. Coach [Mike] Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and then he came back around and shook hands. [What happened] before the game is irrelevant” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 22, 2020

Vrabel echoed Harbaugh’s comments, saying “absolutely not” about a handshake snub. He added that he has a “lot of respect for John.”

Still, it would be pretty fun to watch these teams meet in the playoffs again.