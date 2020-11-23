The Spun

John Harbaugh Explains What Happened With Mike Vrabel

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Tempers flared during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans.

Before kickoff, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got into it with a Titans player. Harbaugh had to be restrained, as did Tennessee defensive back Malcolm Butler. Harbaugh appeared to be upset with the Titans holding a pregame meeting on the midfield logo in Baltimore.

Mike Vrabel got involved, speaking with Harbaugh before the game.

Here’s what happened:

Tennessee ended up winning the game in overtime. Derrick Henry ran all over Baltimore’s defense for a game-winning score.

There appeared to be an issue with Harbaugh and Vrabel following the game. It looked like Harbaugh waved off Vrabel’s handshake attempt:

That’s not what happened, though.

Harbaugh explained following the game that there was a handshake.

“After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh told reporters, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and then he came back around and shook hands.”

Vrabel echoed Harbaugh’s comments, saying “absolutely not” about a handshake snub. He added that he has a “lot of respect for John.”

Still, it would be pretty fun to watch these teams meet in the playoffs again.


