John Harbaugh Has A Guarantee For Lamar Jackson’s Future

Any Baltimore Ravens fans who are concerned that the team has not yet picked up the fifth-year option for Lamar Jackson can rest easy, says head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens have until Monday to exercise the fifth-year on Jackson’s rookie contract. Because they haven’t done so yet, and because this is silly season with regards to NFL Draft rumors and speculation, at least one analyst brought up the possibility of Baltimore drafting Jackson’s replacement this weekend and allowing their 2019 league MVP to walk after next season.

“They could take a collegiate approach to the quarterback position,” NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks said last week. “They cash in on a blue chip, they take Justin Fields and then maybe they operate like a college team.”

Not going to happen, said Harbaugh on “The Rich Eisen Show” today. The veteran head coach locked it in that Jackson’s option will be activated.

“Can I make that guarantee right now on your show? His fifth-year option will be picked up. I guarantee it,” Harbaugh said.

Is there a specific reason why the @Ravens haven't picked up @Lj_era8 fifth-year option yet? Could it possibly mean something? We took that question right up the Baltimore flowchart in head coach John Harbaugh:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LxCZp981Cb — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 27, 2021

With that out of the way, Harbaugh went on to talk about Jackson’s goals for this offseason and how he wants to improve as a quarterback.

“I feel like it all points to one thing and the thing he talks about all the time is he wants to win a Super Bowl. Go from there,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the kind of mindset you want to have.”

While Jackson didn’t quite live up to his insane 2019 performance in 2020, he did still post solid numbers while leading the Ravens to an 11-5 record and playoff win.

He’ll get the chance to try and top that output in 2021, and if Harbaugh is telling the truth, well beyond that.