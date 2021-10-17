John Harbaugh Had A Warning For Rest Of The League Today

The Baltimore Ravens picked up their fifth win in a row today, dominating the Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of a 34-6 beatdown.

With the victory, the Ravens maintained their lead in the AFC North and overtook the Buffalo Bills, at least momentarily, for the best record in the conference. Buffalo (4-1) plays Tennessee tomorrow night.

Asked afterwards if he thought the win raised eyebrows around the NFL, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, probably. We like raising eyebrows in a good way,” Harbaugh said. “We’re happy about that.”

During their five-game win streak, the Ravens have beaten the Chargers and Chiefs, as well as the Colts and Broncos, all of whom are in the AFC playoff mix. They’ve won games with their running game and defense as well as throwing the ball at will like they did last Monday against Indianapolis.

If anyone doubted Baltimore after they lost in Week 1, they were foolish. Once again, this team is among the league’s elite.