John Harbaugh Has A Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson Critics

Last weekend, the Baltimore Ravens failed to produce much on offense en route to a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After an impressive comeback win over the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore just couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome the Bills. Of course, everyone pointed to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his struggles.

Well, Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t here for any of the criticism. He stood by his star quarterback during a press conference with reports on Wednesday afternoon.

“The reason why I’m strong on this is because it goes back to the same criticism we’ve heard the last three years about not being the type of an offense or the type of a quarterback that some people want to see,” Harbaugh said.

Here’s more, via ESPN:

“They’re just going to have to live with it because Lamar Jackson has won a lot of football games here and our offense has won us a lot of football games here and we’re not apologizing for that for one second.”

Lamar Jackson took home the MVP award in 2018 after leading the league in touchdown passes and setting a new rushing record for a quarterback.

Although he took a step back this season, he still led the Ravens to another playoff appearance – and his first playoff win.

Earlier today, Harbaugh said Jackson is in line for a major contract extension. Despite the criticism he’s received for his struggles as a passer, Jackson isn’t going anywhere.