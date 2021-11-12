John Harbaugh Has Blunt Reaction To Ugly Loss vs. Dolphins

The Ravens were expected to easily defeat the Dolphins on Thursday night. And yet, John Harbaugh’s squad found itself on the wrong side of a prime-time upset.

After last night’s shocking loss, Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media about his team’s performance. He admit that his team just didn’t look prepared for this matchup.

“Hats off to the Dolphins,” Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference, via ProFootballTalk. “They played a very good football game. Outcoached us, outplayed us, and won the football game. So bottom line is this falls squarely on me as the head coach. We were not not prepared the way we need to be prepared. Our schemes weren’t up to snuff. And we weren’t prepared to execute the way we needed to.”

Harbaugh made it very clear that he’s blaming himself for Thursday’s loss.

“So that’s it. Not on one player. Our players played their hearts out. They worked hard all week. They did everything we could to be prepared, and just weren’t ready. That’s on me.”

With the loss, the Ravens fall to 6-3 on the season. They still remain the No. 1 team in the AFC North at this time.

The Ravens have shown throughout this season they can overcome adversity, but it’s a bit concerning they’ve lost two out of their last three games.

Harbaugh will try to lead the Ravens to a bounce-back win next Sunday against the Bears.