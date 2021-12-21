John Harbaugh Has Encouraging Update On Lamar Jackson’s Injury

The Baltimore Ravens nearly took down the Green Bay Packers on Sunday without Lamar Jackson at their disposal. The former MVP was inactive due to an ankle sprain.

Jackson’s absence opened up the door for Tyler Huntley to show what he can do as the starter. It’s safe to say the Utah product didn’t disappoint.

Huntley completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 73 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries.

On Monday afternoon, Harbaugh issued an update on Jackson’s ankle injury. Thankfully, Jackson is making progress and could potentially return to the practice field on Wednesday.

“We’ll see how the ankle responds,” Harbaugh told the media. “It is getting better.”

Even though Jackson is “getting better,” there’s no guarantee he’ll start this weekend against the Bengals. Harbaugh explained why that’s the case.

“It’s a good question but it’s hard to answer because there’s no definitive formula,” Harbaugh said, via the team site. “We’re going to have to see where we’re at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That’s really all you can do.”

The Ravens should have a better idea of where Jackson is at once they see him practice.

NFL fans should expect an update on Jackson’s status in the coming days.