John Harbaugh Offers New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

This past Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field due to an injury. The former MVP suffered a right ankle sprain that could potentially force him to miss some time.

On Wednesday morning, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an update on Jackson’s status. He said Jackson is day-to-day because of his sprained ankle.

Jackson will not practice this Wednesday afternoon. However, Harbaugh isn’t ready to rule out his star quarterback for this weekend’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson is day to day with sprained ankle. Jackson won’t practice Wednesday. But Harbaugh still said Jackson still has a chance to play Sunday against the Packers. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 15, 2021

Earlier this week, Harbaugh sounded somewhat confident that Jackson would be able to play against the Packers.

“The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “So, we’ll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. That’s where we’re at.”

Of course, the Ravens would love to have Jackson on the field this Sunday. In the event that he can’t play, the Ravens’ coaching staff should feel comfortable with Huntley running the offense.

Huntley had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, completing 27-of-38 pass attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also had six carries for 45 yards.

The Ravens will have more updates to share on Jackson’s status in the coming days.