John Harbaugh Has Message For Ohio State Fans After Loss To Michigan

There’s no love lost for Ohio State within the Harbaugh family – especially since Jim Harbaugh is the Michigan head coach. So it should be no surprise that his brother John Harbaugh had a message for Ohio State fans after their loss to the Wolverines last weekend.

In a recent interview, the Baltimore Ravens head coach said that it was “emotional” to see his brother finally beat the Buckeyes. He said it was a moment that everyone (except Ohio State fans) would enjoy and said that Buckeyes fans will get over it eventually.

“I was emotional, man,” Harbaugh said, via 247Sports. “Just watching Jim after the game, with his players… you can tell by the smile just how proud he was — all of it, it was just one of those movements that everybody had to enjoy.

“Most everybody, expect for the Ohio State fans. But they will get over it.’

Jim Harbaugh was 0-5 against the Wolverines’ arch-rival heading into The Game this past week. Several of those losses had been outright embarrassing, and sometimes in historic fashion.

But thanks to nearly 300 rushing yards from his team and a stout defensive effort, the Wolverines helped Harbaugh finally get the monkey off his back.

The end result is a first-ever trip to the Big Ten Championship Game for Michigan. A win against Iowa will send them to the College Football Playoff.

2021 has been a historic year for Jim Harbaugh, and his brother John couldn’t be happier for him.